Greenville restaurant named one of most romantic in the world

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Love is in the air in Greenville. CNN highlighted Greenville as an “overlooked gem of the south,” encouraging people to consider the city for their next trip.

According to Expedia, Greenville has become a trending destination with bookings increasing 53 percent over the last year.

Passerelle Bistro in the heart of downtown Greenville was named by CNN as “one of the most romantic restaurants in the world.”

The French restaurant overlooks the Reedy River in Falls Park, serving up small plates, sandwiches, steak, mussels and more.

In an interview with CNN, owner Michael Minelli said the recognition was a shock because he imagined the most romantic restaurants in the world would be located in cities like Paris.

“I think the setting here is pretty awesome,” Minelli admitted. “When you get out here on a nice, cool summer night, with the waterfall in the background and the lights on, it kind of just transcends the space and becomes a very magical moment if you’re dining.”

Love is a key ingredient for Passerelle Bistro’s team. Minelli met his wife Jenifer Rogers Minelli, now the restaurant’s executive chef, in Greenville.

“I definitely stayed in Greenville for love,” Jenifer Minelli said. “I think us putting our whole selves into this one little bistro is what sets it apart from other places.”

