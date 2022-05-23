How to get rid of carpenter bees: what works and what doesn’t

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have been seeing posts on social media about carpenter bee problems all over The Upstate.

Clemson University Apiculture and Pollinator Program Coordinator Ben Powell says it’s just that time of year. Carpenter bees come out in the Spring to lay eggs and pollinate.

One of the places they commonly lay eggs is in the wood of places like porches, decks, and barns.

The way you can distinguish carpenter bees from other bees is by looking at their bottom. Unlike bumblebees, their back-side is smooth, shiny, black, and hairless; while bumblebees are fuzzy. And they don’t make sweet treats and travel in groups, like honeybees. Powell says they’re solitary.

“They live by themselves. And they make a burrow into the wood where they pack food and raise their brood,” Powell said.

Powell says their jaws can drill tunnels in wood to lay eggs. And carpenter bees can come back year after year to the same spot because of it. Plus, if a woodpecker gets involved, it could make the situation much worse.

That’s the problem Melody Boyer was having, in Starr. Carpenter bees made a home out of her barn.

“It compromises your wood structures. And I have a lot of wood structures,” said Boyer.

So, Boyer turned to Facebook for help on how to get rid of them. She tried filling holes with caulk, but said it didn’t really help. Plus, she could barely find a ladder that could reach the holes. Boyer also tried the mason jar traps, but there were too many bees to make a difference. She had to call a professional.

“It has actually been going on for several years, but it has been getting worse every year,” Boyer continues, “The problem was increasing. And it really caused a lot of damage to the wood.”

We ran some of the Facebook remedies by Powell to debunk or explain:

• Pouring motor oil in the hole - Not effective because the holes go in about an inch and turn sideways. So, it won’t get to the larvae and can damage wood

• Caulking the hole - Carpenter bees can chew through that.

• Putting WD-40 in the hole - Not recommended, can stain and damage or wood

• Peppermint or peppermint essential oils - Though essential oils are a natural pesticide, it’s not the safest way to go. No science behind it to prove it works, but it can repel the bees. However, bees forage on peppermint too.

• Stuffing cotton in the hole - Carpenter bees may be able to dig through it, but could get caught in it. Either can happen.

• Delta Dust (Deltametherin) - An insecticide that will kill the bees.

• Make a fake hornets nest with a brown paper bag, newspaper, grocery bags - No data to prove it actually scares bees away.

• Citrus spray - Bees may act adversely, but it will eventually be soaked up in the wood.

• Vinegar spray - Bees may act adversely, but it will eventually be soaked up in the wood.

• Hair spray - Bees may act adversely, and it’s sticky, but it will eventually be soaked up in the wood.

• Mason jar trap with a block of wood with a hole in it - This can work on a small number of bees. Will trap the bees, because they go into the hole and can’t figure out how to get out.

• Swatting at the bees with a tennis racket or other object - It may help with the males, as they guard burrows. However, the females make the tunnels. So, it likely won’t control the route of the problem.

• Painting your wood - You have to use an oil-based paint for it to help as deterrent. Regular paint won’t do much.

Powell says using an insecticide is the best practice. You can use a brush or spray in the hole to kill the larvae and deter the carpenter bees from returning. Then, pack the hole with something like carpenter’s putty.

“You can actually spray the surface of the wood with a properly-labeled insecticide—typically they’re pyrethroids: permethrin, bifenthrin, cypermethrin. You notice, they all kind of have the same name,” said Powell, “And that will deter them from burrowing new holes, but if there are already holes present, just spraying the surface is not going to control the bees.”

Boyer learned a lesson and is glad she made the right choice.

“It worked great, but I will still have eggs in the wood for next season,” said Boyer, “So, I’ll just have to get on it with an exterminator earlier next year and do repeat treatments.”

Though rare, female bees also can sting, but the males can’t. To lesson your chances, do not attempt to capture or confine them yourself.

Powell says please be tolerant, as these bees are pollinators. They help make fruits and vegetables. If they aren’t destroying your home, leave them “bee.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.