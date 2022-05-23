Former Gaffney, USC, NFL player inducted into SC Athletic Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Gaffney High School, University of South Carolina, and NFL wide receiver will be inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame Monday.

Sidney Rice, a Gaffney native, was seen at the President’s Reception for the S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame with USC head football coach Shane Beamer and former USC great Rick Sanford who was inducted in 1998.

Rice will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The Class of 2022 and 2022 will be inducted together and due to the pandemic, there was no Class of 2021.

Class of 2020:

Gaylord Perry, former Limestone University baseball coach and “Major League Baseball legend”

Peter Boulware, NFL defensive end

Dan Driessen, Cincinnati Reds infielder

Todd Ellis, USC Quarterback

Ed Lynch, USC pitcher and Chicago Cubs general manager

C.J. Spiller, Clemson and NFL Running back

Roberta Williams, S.C. State Basketball

Class of 2022:

Judy Wilkins, former Director of Athletics at UNS Charlotte and basketball player at Winthrop

Mike Ayers, Wofford football coach

Fred Hoover, “The Father of Sports Medicine” in South Carolina

