Tornado warning issued for Anderson County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A tornado warning has been issued for Anderson County until 5:00 p.m.

Much of the area is also under a tornado watch until 9:00 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/oeY0RhzIZN — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 23, 2022

For tonight, we’re looking at a few lingering showers and storms, otherwise partly cloudy skies, with areas of fog possible by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a cooler day, with a few showers possible, with highs only in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday night will be mainly dry with lows in the low 60s for the Upstate, with upper 50s in the mountains.

Wednesday’s still on the cool side with highs in the 70s to near 80 for the Upstate, with mid 70s in the mountains. We still have a chance of seeing some scattered showers and thunderstorms then. Wednesday night looks mainly dry with low in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

There is a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, with all modes of severe weather possible. A cold front will increase showers and storms across the area. Highs will top out near 80 Thursday, with mid 70s Friday. Thursday night we start to clear out with lows in the 60s.

A slight risk of showers are possible early Friday, otherwise it clears out for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend! Highs top out in the low to mid 80s, with 70s in the mountains, under mostly sunny skies.

