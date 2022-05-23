New Anderson Exhibit Highlights Counties Musical Past

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new exhibit at the Anderson County Museum showcases how music has influenced its past.

“Shake, Rattle and Roll,” tells the stories of forgotten musicians and the instruments they held dear. Museum employees said this is a great way to display artifacts that may not get as much attention during the year.

“Well, it was sort of born out of the series of connections we were finding from Anderson co. individuals to the national music fabric, the history of America. Even the title Shake, Rattle and Roll came from that connection” Said Dustin Norris.

Norris explained that war hero Sargent William Funk is a perfect example of those connections.

“He served in both Iraq and Afghanistan in the early 2000s. During his travels he was very interested in gathering pieces of the culture. He brought back this Sitar instrument that is beautifully painted and something that represented the culture to him. He also carried with him this Bango that represents different members of the band within his unit. They called themselves the Baghdad Bad Boys.”

The exhibit also offers interactive elements to help bring these stories to life. You can use your phone to scan QR codes that take you to various links.

Museum-goers can also leave a personal note on the message board to share how music has inspired them.

“We’ve had college students talk about some of the larger concerts they’ve attended in the area. We have some people who remember going to some of the local dance halls,” Said Norris. “Even people meeting their significant others in those types of places.”

“Shake, Rattle and Roll,” can be seen through September. Admission is free to the public.

You can find Museum hours here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.