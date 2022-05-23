New Upstate development and growth running animals out

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Growth in the Upstate is not showing any signs of slowing down but it is showing more animals being forced out of their homes.

Developers in Greenville County have submitted more than 90 plans for new subdivisions since the first of the year. Many of those are proposed for traditional rural areas.

Angel Durham with Izzie’s Pond Rehab and Rescue says she’s seen an uptick in animal and human run-ins in recent years. A big part of it is the development in traditionally rural areas. When these areas are not kept right, that draws animals in like foxes.

You can’t stop growth but you can’t stop the animals either. Durham says her main focus is to help people understand how to co-exist.

“They’re still there. They still need a place to live and they’re looking where their home was when these houses go up,” Durham said. “You know a lot of these people are having wildlife conflict with the animals that were already there in the first place.”

The rehab and rescue center recommends people take the steps to keep animals out. This can be as simple as taking out your trash the morning of pick up and taking in your bird feeders at night.

MORE NEWS: SCDNR to hold courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.