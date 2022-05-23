Advertisement

Officers: NC man wanted for hitting 74-year-old at Asheville bar

James Edmonds
James Edmonds(Asheville City Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officers are searching for a man accused of hitting a 74-year-old at a bar in Asheville on May 20, according to the Asheville Police Department.

According to officers, 34-year-old James Ryan Edmond was charged with two counts of Assault Inflicting Serious Injury for allegedly hitting a 74-year-old man at a bar on Haywood Road at around 7:30 p.m. He is also wanted for a separate assault that happened near Banks Avenue just two days before.

Officers described Edmonds as 6 feet tall and around 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Edmonds can send tips anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411. People can also contact the police department at 828-252-1110.

