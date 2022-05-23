Officers searching for missing father and son from Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for a father and son recently reported missing.

Officers said 13-year-old Jose Hernandez and his father Mateo Hernandez Vargas were last seen on East Orr Street in Anderson.

According to officers, they’re possibly traveling in a blue 2010 Toyota Tundra with tag number TCE815.

Vehicle from Anderson BOLO (Anderson City Police Department)

Anyone with information concerning the pair is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Matthew Anderson at 864-844-3767. People can also email manderson@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case number 22-17462.

