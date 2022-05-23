Advertisement

Officers searching for missing father and son from Anderson

Mateo Hernandez Vargas (left) and Jose Hernandez (right)
Mateo Hernandez Vargas (left) and Jose Hernandez (right)(Anderson Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for a father and son recently reported missing.

Officers said 13-year-old Jose Hernandez and his father Mateo Hernandez Vargas were last seen on East Orr Street in Anderson.

According to officers, they’re possibly traveling in a blue 2010 Toyota Tundra with tag number TCE815.

Vehicle from Anderson BOLO
Vehicle from Anderson BOLO(Anderson City Police Department)

Anyone with information concerning the pair is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Matthew Anderson at 864-844-3767. People can also email manderson@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case number 22-17462.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two shootings in Newberry leave four teenagers dead
4 Teens Killed in Newberry
Paulette “Paula” Clark
Son, grandson charged after Henderson Co. woman dies from Airsoft gun
Photo depicting jail cell bars
SLED investigating death of Newberry County inmate
Henderson County sheriff holds up a mugshot of Austin Byrnside, charged with murder.
Son, grandson charged after Henderson Co. woman killed
Source: Pixabay
Former SCDMV clerk charged in bribery case, accused of taking money to pass driving tests