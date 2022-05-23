Officers searching for missing father and son from Anderson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for a father and son recently reported missing.
Officers said 13-year-old Jose Hernandez and his father Mateo Hernandez Vargas were last seen on East Orr Street in Anderson.
According to officers, they’re possibly traveling in a blue 2010 Toyota Tundra with tag number TCE815.
Anyone with information concerning the pair is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Matthew Anderson at 864-844-3767. People can also email manderson@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case number 22-17462.
