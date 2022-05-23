Officials release new details after 4 teens killed in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to piece together what led up the deadly shootings claiming the lives of four teenagers in Newberry County over the weekend.

Saturday night, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Mykain Davis was killed in a shooting on Wise Street around 9 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon around 2:50 p.m., law enforcement responded to a second shooting on Eleanor Street, which is only a few blocks away from the first shooting. Three teenagers were killed.

The victims in the second shooting are 15-year-old Jhisere Robinson, 18-year-old Jahquindon Toland and 19-year-old Sonterrious Davis.

The shootings were reported by neighbors who heard the gunfire.

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left four teenagers dead in Newberry County. (WIS News 10)

The Newberry Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said they are investigating if there is a connection between the deadly shootings. The teens were all acquaintances and ran in the same social circles, Goodman said. They all lived in the Newberry area.

Autopsies for the victims are scheduled for this week.

Goodman said his years of law enforcement experience, he has never dealt with a situation of this magnitude.

“I’m in disbelief and hurt to the core,” Chief Goodman said during a press conference on Monday afternoon. He was visibly emotional while asking young people in the community to turn away from gun violence, calling the victims, “my kids.”

“We need to just love on our kids,” Goodman said.

Newberry Police Chief becomes emotional while talking about shooting vicitms: “These are MY kids.” ⁦@foxcarolinanews⁩ pic.twitter.com/5Ge7hCXLOY — Myra Ruiz (@MyraRuizNews) May 23, 2022

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said the city is “greatly saddened” to have lost “four children of God to gun violence.”

Goodman said investigators are looking into where teenagers are getting guns used in shootings like these.

Newberry High School was placed on e-learning for Monday due to the shootings.

Extra law enforcement was stationed around area schools as a precaution, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, although no threat was made toward any schools.

The Newberry County Schools said the victims were all current or former students.

“The School District of Newberry County is mourning the tragic loss of two current and two former students. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, the students and staff at Newberry High School, and the entire Newberry community. Please continue to keep these families and our community in your prayers.”

No suspects have been identified yet in the shootings.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.