Advertisement

Officials release new details after 4 teens killed in Newberry County

Police chief says he is in disbelief
Officials in the city and county of Newberry gave an update after weekend shootings claimed the lives of four teenagers.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to piece together what led up the deadly shootings claiming the lives of four teenagers in Newberry County over the weekend.

Saturday night, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Mykain Davis was killed in a shooting on Wise Street around 9 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon around 2:50 p.m., law enforcement responded to a second shooting on Eleanor Street, which is only a few blocks away from the first shooting. Three teenagers were killed.

The victims in the second shooting are 15-year-old Jhisere Robinson, 18-year-old Jahquindon Toland and 19-year-old Sonterrious Davis.

The shootings were reported by neighbors who heard the gunfire.

Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left...
Investigators said Monday they'd be providing an update on this weekend's shootings that left four teenagers dead in Newberry County.(WIS News 10)

The Newberry Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said they are investigating if there is a connection between the deadly shootings. The teens were all acquaintances and ran in the same social circles, Goodman said. They all lived in the Newberry area.

Autopsies for the victims are scheduled for this week.

Goodman said his years of law enforcement experience, he has never dealt with a situation of this magnitude.

“I’m in disbelief and hurt to the core,” Chief Goodman said during a press conference on Monday afternoon. He was visibly emotional while asking young people in the community to turn away from gun violence, calling the victims, “my kids.”

“We need to just love on our kids,” Goodman said.

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said the city is “greatly saddened” to have lost “four children of God to gun violence.”

Goodman said investigators are looking into where teenagers are getting guns used in shootings like these.

Newberry High School was placed on e-learning for Monday due to the shootings.

Extra law enforcement was stationed around area schools as a precaution, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, although no threat was made toward any schools.

The Newberry County Schools said the victims were all current or former students.

“The School District of Newberry County is mourning the tragic loss of two current and two former students. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, the students and staff at Newberry High School, and the entire Newberry community. Please continue to keep these families and our community in your prayers.”

School District of Newberry County

No suspects have been identified yet in the shootings.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Austin Amos Kennedy Byrnside
Sheriff gives update on murder arrest after Henderson Co. assault
James Edmonds
Officers: NC man wanted for hitting 74-year-old at Asheville bar
The skyline in downtown Greenville, SC
Greenville restaurant named one of most romantic in the world
Reedy River Falls in downtown Greenville, SC
Beauty of Upstate South Carolina
Summer food program
Greenville Co. Schools announces details of summer food program