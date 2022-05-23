Period Poverty Awareness Week is underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville-based nonprofit that provides free menstrual hygiene products to those who cannot afford them has put out a call for help.

The Period Project, formerly known as the Homeless Period Project, started in 2015. Since then, TPP has distributed 12,000,000 menstrual products.

With Period Poverty Awareness Week underway, TPP wanted to bring attention to how many girls and women struggle to afford these products.

“We assist those forced to choose between hygiene or food,” Laurie Rovin, TPP executive director, said. “Your generous contribution will help us continue fighting to provide menstrual products to those in need.”

Rovin said TPP is also advocating for tax-free access to these personal items. She also pointed out that during South Carolina’s annual tax-free weekend geared for back-to-school shopping, menstrual products are not included.

In a plea for contributions, TPP broke down the estimated costs. For example, it costs about $40 to provide products to one menstruator for three months. A six-month supply would cost about $80 and a one-year supply is estimated at around $160.

TPP also delivers products to soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, low-income apartments, foster homes, and schools.

There are 13 TPP chapters in five states - including South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, and Texas.

TPP held a ribbon-cutting on May 20 at its new facility on Woodruff Road.

