SCDNR to hold courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To help prepare for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said it is holding courtesy boat inspections across the state.

SCDNR said officers will perform a quick and thorough inspection of your boat at public boat landings to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration before you head out.

Boaters who take advantage of the courtesy inspection and are found not to be in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections, according to SCDNR.

Memorial Day weekend courtesy boat inspections will be held on the following dates, times and locations:

5/28 - Horry County: Johnnie Causey Landing - ICW from 10 a.m. until noon

5/28 - Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam from 10 a.m. until noon

5/28 - York County: Ebenezer Park - Lake Wylie from 10 a.m. until noon

5/29 - Anderson County: River Forks Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell from 10 a.m. until noon

5/29 - Berkeley County: Cypress Garden from 10 a.m. until noon

5/29 - Claredon County: Alex Harvin Landing - Lake Marion from 10 a.m. until noon

5/29 - Darlington County: Easterling Landing - Lake Robinson from 10 a.m. until noon

5/29 - Fairfield County: Molly Creek Landing - Lake Wateree from 10 a.m. until noon

5/29 - Greenwood County: Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood from 10 a.m. until noon

5/30 - Beaufort County: Lemon Island Boat Ramp from 10 a.m. until noon

5/30 - Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing - ICW - 10 a.m. - noon

5/30 - McCormick County: Dom Landing - Lake Thurmond from 10 a.m. until noon

5/30 - Pickens County: Twelve Mile Landing - Lake Hartwell from 10 a.m. until noon

