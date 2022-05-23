SLED investigating death of Newberry County inmate
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate on Monday.
A SLED spokesperson said the inmate died at Newberry County Detention Center, but did not release details.
The investigation is ongoing.
