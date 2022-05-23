Advertisement

SLED investigating death of Newberry County inmate

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate on Monday.

A SLED spokesperson said the inmate died at Newberry County Detention Center, but did not release details.

The investigation is ongoing.

