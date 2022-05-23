Advertisement

Thousands without power as storms move through the Upstate

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms moving through the Upstate are causing power outages in certain areas.

According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, the largest outage is in Pickens County where 725, customers are without power.

233 customers in Greenville County and 164 in Anderson County are also facing outages.

As this storm develops, more customers could experience outages. You can keep up with outages at Outage Map (duke-energy.com).

