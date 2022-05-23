Tigers celebrate after advancing to Super Regionals

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The moment was like a dream.

“Wow,” John Rittman, Clemson softball coach, said. “What an emotional day.”

“Just that overwhelming feeling of joy.” Cammy Pereira, Clemson outfielder, said.

For the first time in program history.

“Honestly, it was one of the best moments of my life.” Millie Thompson, Clemson pitcher, said.

“Who would’ve thunk it three years ago when we started,” Rittman said. “But, here we are.”

Clemson is on to the Super Regionals.

“For such a young program to be Regional Champs is very special,” Rittman said. “It’s just another stepping stone in our growth.”

The celebration featured hugs, a run through the sprinklers and Gatorade showers

What do you do alter advancing to Super Regionals?@clemsonsoftball throws a dance party. Millie Thompson (@pghmillie87) is a vibe rn. pic.twitter.com/6GHET5cQWu — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) May 22, 2022

“Yeah, I think it was just for the moment,” Thompson said. “I hate water and I went and did it for them. That’s kind of how it is. And, any fear that I have, they back me up. And I’m just so blessed to have them.”

Also featured: a moment to appreciate the fans.

“I mean there’s so many softball players and so many teams around the country that don’t have that opportunity and just having all these little girls just look up to us, I mean there’s no way to describe how awesome that feels.” Valerie Cagle, Clemson pitcher/utility, said.

“I think it’s super important to be a good role model for these kids here and that’s what I think we’re trying to do and it’s just so special to see how much passion kids around here in the community have for softball.” Thompson said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.