Advertisement

Times set for Clemson Super Regional series with Oklahoma State

Clemson fans celebrate a win with players after an NCAA softball game against UNC Wilmington on...
Clemson fans celebrate a win with players after an NCAA softball game against UNC Wilmington on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 9-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson softball team will make its first appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals. Today, the schedule was set for the long awaited games.

Game one will be played Thursday, May 26 at 9:30 pm ET at Stillwater. The contest will be shown on ESPN2.

Game two will start at 6:00 pm ET on Friday, May 27. The game between 10-seeded Clemson and 7-seeded Oklahoma State will also be shown on ESPN2.

If needed, a third game will be played on Saturday, May 28 with game times and what channel it will be shown on still to be determined.

Clemson (42-15) went 3-0 in their Regional games and didn’t allow a single run.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Max Wagner
Clemson baseball player named ACC Player-of-the-Year
Rick Sanford, Shane Beamer, and Sidney Rice (left to right)
Former Gaffney, USC, NFL player inducted into SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Clemson punches ticket to Super Regionals
Tigers celebrate after advancing to Super Regionals
Former Clemson men's hoops athlete Naz Bohannon practices with Jacksonville Jaguars.
Naz Bohannon switches from basketball to football