Times set for Clemson Super Regional series with Oklahoma State

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson softball team will make its first appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals. Today, the schedule was set for the long awaited games.

Game one will be played Thursday, May 26 at 9:30 pm ET at Stillwater. The contest will be shown on ESPN2.

Game two will start at 6:00 pm ET on Friday, May 27. The game between 10-seeded Clemson and 7-seeded Oklahoma State will also be shown on ESPN2.

If needed, a third game will be played on Saturday, May 28 with game times and what channel it will be shown on still to be determined.

Clemson (42-15) went 3-0 in their Regional games and didn’t allow a single run.

