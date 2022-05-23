Upstate teen is largest private donor in history of Anderson County PAWS

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 18-year-old Braxton Louch is the largest private donor in the history of Anderson County PAWS.

Instead of birthday presents, Louch collects donations for the animal shelter.

As Braxton has grown, so has his signature fundraising event.

“The amount of respect our community shows my son Braxton every year, it just grows and with it I guess my heart grows too,” said Braxton’s Mom Teryi Louch.

The mission goes back to when he was nine and decided that he wanted to give back.

“I remember this little long haired kid coming into the shelter and he had a couple bags of food and treats and toys and I was like ‘oh my gosh this is like the sweetest thing ever’,” remembered Anderson County PAWS Adoption Specialist Randi Leigh Ashley.

But it didn’t stop there.

“What a great idea, it’s going to last one whole birthday and next year we’re going to be back to presents and it wasn’t,” said Louch.

The next year, Braxton started ‘Brax’s Cars for a Cause’ with food, furry friends, and fast cars on display.

All of it driving in donations for the animal shelter each year.

“Animal welfare in Anderson County is as amazing as it is because of the crew at Anderson County PAWS,” said Louch.

Anderson County PAWS feels the same way about Braxton and his family.

“It’s amazing just this one event what, I don’t want to say what we gain from it but what we’re able to in turn help and give back to our community because one young man has a heart of gold,” said Ashley.

Over the years Braxton has donated more than 50,000 pounds of animal food and around $35,000, plus countless supplies, to Anderson County PAWS.

