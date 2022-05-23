You Decide: Voters head to polls Tuesday for 2022 Georgia Primary

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open Tuesday morning for the 2022 Georgia primary election. Voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the general election for many major political races.

When and Where to Vote

Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting. If you are in line by 7 p.m. at your designated polling place, you will still be allowed to vote even after polls close.

Click here to check your polling place and view a sample ballot from the Georgia Online Voter Registration portal.

Georgia has already seen a large turnout of early and absentee voting.

The state passed the Election Integrity Act in 2021, limiting the use of ballot drop boxes and mandating voter identification requirements for absentee ballots. President Joe Biden has called the bill “Jim Crow in the 21st century,” something that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has vehemently denied. The Department of Justice is suing Georgia over the new law.

Federal and Statewide Elections

Voters statewide in Georgia will decide on several major races including the nominees for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General.

Governor Brian Kemp, who has been backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, is seeking reelection. Four Republicans are running against him, including former U.S. Senator David Perdue, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Federal races on the ballot in northeastern Georgia include candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House districts 3, 9, and 10.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is running for reelection. He has one challenger in his party. Six Republicans are running for the party nomination for the seat including professional athlete Herschel Walker, who has been endorsed by Trump.

Click here to read more about the state and federal candidates running in the primary election.

Local Elections

In northeastern Georgia, voters in Elbert, Franklin, Hart and Stephens counties will vote on candidates in board of commissioners and board of education races.

To view the local races in northeastern Georgia that are covered by FOX Carolina, click here and choose “Georgia Local Elections” under the “More Elections” dropdown.

Election Results

FOX Carolina News will carry the results of the election live on our website, in our mobile app and on-air. Click here to view online election results when available.

Winners of the Georgia primary will become nominees for their political party on the General Election ballot in November. To become a nominee in Georgia, a candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the votes cast in their race.

Georgia is one of only two states that requires a candidate to receive a majority of the vote rather than a plurality.

The Georgia runoff election will be held on June 21, 2022.

