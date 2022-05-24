Advertisement

Abbeville Police investigating after man dies from gunshot at apartment complex

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville Police Department is investigating after a man was found was shot to death at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Oakland Apartments at 200 Virginia Drive just after midnight in reference to a shooting incident, according to the department.

Upon arrival, police said they found Jahvious Devonta Strong-Smith, 26, laying in the breezeway of the 100 building with a gunshot wound. We’re told life-saving measures were given but Strong-Smith succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Investigator Dwane Balchin Jr. with the Abbeville City Police Department at 864-366-5832.

