Abbeville woman dies days after crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that an Upstate woman passed away following a crash on May 18.

Troopers said the crash happened along Pearman Dairy Road at around 1:17 p.m. According to troopers, the victim was driving along Pearman Dairy Road when they went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The driver was transported to the hospital, where they passed away on May 21 at around 12:55 p.m.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 81-year-old Wilma Bigger from Abbeville, SC.

