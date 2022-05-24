Advertisement

Abbeville woman dies days after crash in Anderson County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that an Upstate woman passed away following a crash on May 18.

Troopers said the crash happened along Pearman Dairy Road at around 1:17 p.m. According to troopers, the victim was driving along Pearman Dairy Road when they went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The driver was transported to the hospital, where they passed away on May 21 at around 12:55 p.m.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 81-year-old Wilma Bigger from Abbeville, SC.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen's murder remains unsolved for three decades
Teen's murder remains unsolved for three decades
Clemson's Max Wagner met with media after being named the ACC Baseball Player of the Week on...
Max Wagner named ACC Baseball Player of the Year
Tyson Thompson
Officers searching for suspect from deadly shooting
Teens shot and killed over the weekend
Four teens shot and killed in Newberry County