AMBER Alert canceled for 7-year-old possibly abducted in NC

Ivory Quinones and Lamar Kinlaw
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 7-year-old who was possibly abducted in Cumberland County, according to police.

The Fayetteville Police Department was looking for Ivory De’Vanna Blu Quinones who was last seen in the area of Pebble Bay Trail in Fayetteville.

Ivory was described as approximately three feet and eight inches and weighing 67 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolor unicorn pajama shirt.

Officials said her alleged abductor was Lamar Rashad Kinlaw, 31. He is described as six foot two inches and weighing 170 with black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

We’re told Kinlaw was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, jeans, and yellow and purple shoes.

Fayetteville Police said Ivory has been found safe.

