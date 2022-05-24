APD: Man tries to flee from police on bike going uphill in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men were arrested after one of the suspects tried to flee from police on his bicycle, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The department said officers were conducting crime prevention actions Monday afternoon when they attempted to make contact with Erick Allen Helms, a 31-year-old man wanted on actives warrants, on Phifer Street. Helms got on his bicycle and tried to ride away going up the hill towards Bartlett Street but officers were able to drive along next to Helms until he became too tired.

We’re told police approached Helms a second time but he ran away from police on foot. Helms was unsuccessful and taken into custody.

Later in the day, officers continued working crime prevention in west Asheville when they ran into Kenneth Lloyd Roberts, 33, who was illegally carrying a gun, as well as being wanted on a warrant.

Kenneth Lloyd Roberts (Buncombe County Detention Center)

Police said Helms had warrants for felony probation violation and assault on a female. He received $20,000 secured bond.

Roberts was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the department. He also had a warrant for assault on a female and received a $7,000 secured bond.

