Buncombe Co. deputies searching woman missing for 2 weeks

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who went missing two weeks ago.

Heather Steele, 28, was last seen in the Black Mountain area on May 10. She is a resident of Jackson County and investigators say she may have been trying to get back to the area.

Steele is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 828-250-6670.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.