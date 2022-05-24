Coroner called to second death investigation at Abbeville apartment complex

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville Police Department is investigating after a man was found was shot to death at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Oakland Apartments on Virginia Drive just after midnight in reference to a shooting incident, according to the department.

Upon arrival, police said they found Jahvious Devonta Strong-Smith, 26, laying in the breezeway of the 100 building with a gunshot wound. We’re told life-saving measures were given but Strong-Smith succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were back on scene for a second death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Dwane Balchin Jr. with the Abbeville City Police Department at 864-366-5832.

