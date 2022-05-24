Advertisement

Coroner called to second death investigation at Abbeville apartment complex

Death investigation scene on Virginia Drive in Abbeville.
Death investigation scene on Virginia Drive in Abbeville.(Viewer photo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville Police Department is investigating after a man was found was shot to death at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Oakland Apartments on Virginia Drive just after midnight in reference to a shooting incident, according to the department.

Upon arrival, police said they found Jahvious Devonta Strong-Smith, 26, laying in the breezeway of the 100 building with a gunshot wound. We’re told life-saving measures were given but Strong-Smith succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were back on scene for a second death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Dwane Balchin Jr. with the Abbeville City Police Department at 864-366-5832.

