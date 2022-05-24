Deputies arrest man after syringes loaded with meth found during traffic stop

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop Sunday.

Deputies said Dennis Dean Freeman was stopped by deputies near Saluda Dam Road at Georges Creek Baptist Church in Easley on May 22.

During a search of Freeman’s car, deputies said they found two syringes loaded with what appeared to be meth and two pipes commonly used to smoke meth.

We’re told Freeman was arrested with possession of meth.

