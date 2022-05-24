Driver in custody after refusing to get out of car in Spartanburg, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Deputies say a driver is in custody after refusing to get out of his car during a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Officer responded to downtown Spartanburg at the corner of North Church Street and Dunbar Street for a traffic stop.

We’re told the driver initially refused to get out of his car but was taken into custody.

Deputies mentioned the driver was possibly impaired.

Witnesses in the area said officials had parts of downtown blocked while responding to this incident.

This is all the information we have at this time.

