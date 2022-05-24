ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 Georgia primary

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls close at 7 p.m. for the Georgia Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the November General Election.

FEDERAL & STATE ELECTIONS

Governor

Governor Brian Kemp is running for reelection in Georgia. He has held the office since 2018 and is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. Kemp previously served as a state senator and Georgia’s secretary of state. Kemp is a staunch proponent of pro-life legislation, stricter voting regulations and banning government mandates.

Kemp’s top challenger for the GOP nomination is former U.S. Senator David Perdue, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The former CEO of Reebok and Dollar General has accused Kemp of not doing enough to investigate election fraud allegations in the state since 2020.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and top Republican challenger David Perdue (Facebook)

Three other candidates are vying for the Republican nomination: Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams. Click here to read more about the candidates.

The winner of the Republican nomination will face Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the general election. Abrams, a lawyer and former state representative, ran against Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial election but was defeated by a narrow margin of less than 60,000 votes.

Stacey Abrams (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Lieutenant Governor

Georgia has a crowded field of candidates running for Lieutenant Governor after Geoff Duncan announced he would not run for a second term. Four Republicans and eight Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination.

Four current and former state Representatives are seeking the Democratic nomination: Rep. Erick Allen, former Rep. Kwanza Hall, Rep. Derrick Jackson, and Rep. Renitta Shannon. Charlie Bailey, the nominee for Attorney General in 2018, is also running. Other Democratic challengers include Tyrone Brooks Jr., son of former Georgia Rep. Tyrone Brooks Sr.; Tony Brown, former candidate for Henry County Sheriff; Jason Hayes, former state House candidate; and Dr. Rashid Malik, a resident of Atlanta.

Two state senators are vying for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor: Sen. Burt Jones and Sen. Butch Miller. Mack McGregor, a Marine veteran, and Jeanne Seaver, a conservative activist, are also on the ballot for the election.

Secretary of State

Brad Raffensperger is running for reelection for Secretary of State. He has defended the legitimacy of the 2020 election votes and backed Georgia’s new, stricter voting laws. Raffensperger is a structural engineer and lifelong conservative.

Rep. Jody Hice, who currently holds the seat in U.S. House District 10, is challenging Raffensperger in for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State. He has advocated for a more aggressive voter fraud crackdown. T.J. Hudson, county manager for Treutlen County, and David Belle Isle, the former mayor of Alpharetta, are also running for the GOP nomination.

Attorney General

Chris Carr is running for reelection as Attorney General. He is a vocal opponent of the “liberal Stacey Abrams-Joe Biden agenda.” He is challenged for the GOP nomination by John Gordon, a former Bibb County prosecutor.

Two Democrats are running for Attorney General: state senator Jen Jordan from District 6 and former Fulton County prosecutor Christian Wise Smith.

U.S. Senate

Congressman Raphael Warnock is seeking reelection for the U.S. Senate seat. Warnock, a preacher at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, has advocated for increasing wages and expanding healthcare. He supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the American Rescue Plan Act and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. He voted in 2021 in favor of impeaching then-President Donald Trump.

He is opposed by one Democratic challenger, Chatham County business owner Tamara Johnson-Shealey.

Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Grady Memorial Hospital in Georgia. (WRDW)

Professional athlete Herschel Walker, who is endorsed by Donald Trump, has been the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in the U.S. Senate Race. The former NFL and Olympic athlete served as the chair of the Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition under Trump’s administration. He supports conservative family values and U.S. energy independence.

Herschel Walker, candidate for U.S. Senate (GA-R) (Provided by campaign)

Five other Republican candidates are vying for the nomination: Gary Black, Josh Clark, Kelvin King, Jonathan McColumn and Latham Saddler. Click here to read more about the candidates.

U.S. House District 10

More than a dozen candidates are vying for District 10 after Republican Jody Hice announced he would not run for reelection. Hice instead is running for the GOP nomination for Georgia’s Secretary of State.

Eight Republicans are on the ballot in the primary election for U.S. House District 10:

Five Democrats are running in the primary election:

U.S. House District 9

Republican Andrew Clyde who has held office since 2021 is seeking reelection for the District 9 seat. He is a combat veteran and gunshop owner from Jackson County, GA. He voted against impeaching Donald Trump and opposed the Build Back Better Act in 2021.

Andrew Clyde, candidate for U.S. House District 9 (R-GA) (Provided by campaign)

Three GOP challengers are running in the primary: Michael Boggus, J. Gregory Howard and Ben Souther.

U.S. House District 3

Republican Drew Ferguson is running for reelection. He has held the U.S. House District 3 seat since 2017. Ferguson has a degree in dental medicine and previously served as mayor of West Point, GA. He voted against impeaching Donald Trump and opposed the Built Back Better Act in 2021.

Drew Ferguson, candidate for U.S. House District 3 (R-GA) (Provided by campaign)

Jared Craig, an attorney from Atlanta, GA, is challenging Ferguson in the GOP primary. He initially ran for U.S. Senate in the 2022 election but withdrew his candidate before the primary.

RUNOFF ELECTION

Winners of the Georgia primary will become nominees for their political party on the General Election ballot in November. To become a nominee in Georgia, a candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the votes cast in their race.

Georgia is one of only two states that requires a candidate to receive a majority of the vote rather than a plurality.

The Georgia primary runoff election will be held on June 21, 2022.

