Greer becomes state’s first Monarch City, Clemson hopes to follow

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer has become the first Monarch City in South Carolina.

They announced it at the Center for the Arts Park. It is also a certified National Community Wildlife Habitat now.

According to the South Carolina Wildlife Federation, monarch butterflies’ population has been on the decline. So, Monarch City U.S.A. is partnering with cities all over the country to help do their part to save the struggling population.

Greer’s Camellia Garden Club Project Manager Kelly Long says a lot of work went into making this happen. They released butterflies at The Edward R. Driggers City of Greer Center for the Arts park to get the garden started. There is also a garden at the Kid’s Planet Playground.

“We’ve got 300 household businesses, churches, and schools that cared enough to help us. It took two years to get us to this point. And so, now, we’re nationally certified. And we’re excited about it. And we hope many, other communities will do the same,” Long said.

One way to help the butterflies is by planting milkweeds. That’s where they like to lay their eggs. There are milkweeds at Greer’s butterfly gardens. And Mayor Rick Danner says they have plans to expand.

“We’ve got one now at the park at City Hall. This is our second one. And we’ll be adding more,” said Danner.

Long says she raises butterflies herself. She hopes residents get involved as well.

“Any kind of wildlife, we want to encourage children and families to take care of so it’s around for generations to come,” Long said, “So, it’s important to make a place for wildlife on your property.”

The City of Clemson is working to be right behind them. Councilmember Catherine Watt says the issues are deeper than just butterflies. Like a cocoon, it’s time for a change.

“I think it’s no secret. We see it across the Upstate: the destruction of natural habitat in the way of development,” Watt said.

Becoming a Monarch City is one way to help. Plus, Watt says Clemson wants to become a safe home for birds, bees, and all wildlife. They’re going to educate residents and encourage them to plant milkweeds.

“This is a small step that we can start taking to preserve our green space, to give back, and to make sure that our communities are what we want them to be for our children and grandchildren,” said Watt.

Watt says Liz Vogt came up with the idea from a post on Facebook. Vogt partnered with Doyle Carr to bring this to the attention to the council. Clemson has had a few meetings to discuss plans. They are in the process of mapping places for the butterflies. They want to bulk purchase seeds through the city or a grant, but, either way, they’ll keep it low-cost.

Long says Greer is also working to be a home for birds, reptiles, and all wildlife. Watt says it doesn’t matter who’s first. It all helps the environment.

“The more, the merrier; this is not a competition. This is about protecting what we love about The Upstate,” said Watt, “And so, if I can get every municipality in South Carolina to do it, I would.”

You can request a free packet of native, milkweed seeds from the state’s Wildlife Federation here.

