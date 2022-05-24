More Showers and T-Storms, Holiday Weekend Looks Good!

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours we’re looking at a few showers and thunderstorms possible, otherwise partly cloudy skies are expected, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

For Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies with another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s. Wednesday night the threat for showers and storms continues, with lows in the 60s.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe weather. A cold front will trigger numerous showers and storms, some of which could be severe. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Showers and storms continue overnight, then end early Friday morning. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

For Friday, any morning showers come to an end, with clearing skies and pleasant conditions. In fact the nice weather continues into the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures, with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

