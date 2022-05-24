Officers charge over two dozen suspects during special operation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers recently charged over twenty people during “round two” of their special operation targeting larceny.
Officers said a total of 53 charges were filed against 26 suspects during the May 19 operation. They added that 12 of the charges were felonies. Officers also seized around 5.38 grams of methamphetamine, 0.5 gm of fentanyl, and 2 MDMA pills.
According to officers, the operation targeted habitual offenders and thieves in the area. The first round of this operation happened on April 14.
PREVIOUSLY: Two dozen thieves caught in act during special larceny operation, police say
The following suspects were charged during the investigation.
Joshua Scott Whitstine (4/14/82)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Tiffany Lynn Jones (7/27/88)
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Second Degree Trespassing
Darryl Kevin Pruitt (5/27/61)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Indecent Exposure
- Second Degree Trespassing
Amanda Rae Santiago (9/02/82)
- Shoplifting/Concealment
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Tia Dwan Cooper (6/06/89)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Non-Support
James Ray Conard (02/07/72)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Stephanie Michelle Seleska (3/02/90)
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Aubrey Nichell Robinson (7/22/89)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Dennis Oneal Pack (01/08/91)
- Felony Possession of Schedule I
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Lashaun Arnez Sanders (10/29/70)
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II - two counts
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Dangerous Substance within 1,000 feet of a park – two counts
- Maintain a vehicle for Controlled Substance
Felicia Dawn Cranford (02/26/92)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
David Earl Bowman (7/27/66)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Harley Danielle Gill (5/03/94)
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Second Degree Trespassing
Timothy McCluney (12/27/60)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Bodanial Patrick (01/12/88)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Donald Henry Taylor (01/12/83)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Danielle Jenee Lichnovsky (5/22/92)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
David Layton Peebles (11/29/65)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Daniel Lee Mullins (01/15/87)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
James Bruce Jenkins (12/10/59)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Kala Elaine Fralick (02/21/96)
- Felony Larceny
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Pretrial Release Violation – two counts
Tara Williams (5/11/65)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Larceny by Changing Price Tag
Erica Logan Sanderson (11/05/92)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Felicia Desiree Hamilton (4/14/98)
- Felony Possession of Schedule II
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- OFA- Breaking & Entering coin machine
- Second Degree Trespassing
Destiney Ronyetta Davis (11/03/89)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
Nicole Leondra Metz (9/30/89)
- Misdemeanor Larceny
