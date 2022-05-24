Officers charge over two dozen suspects during special operation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers recently charged over twenty people during “round two” of their special operation targeting larceny.

Officers said a total of 53 charges were filed against 26 suspects during the May 19 operation. They added that 12 of the charges were felonies. Officers also seized around 5.38 grams of methamphetamine, 0.5 gm of fentanyl, and 2 MDMA pills.

According to officers, the operation targeted habitual offenders and thieves in the area. The first round of this operation happened on April 14.

PREVIOUSLY: Two dozen thieves caught in act during special larceny operation, police say

The following suspects were charged during the investigation.

Joshua Scott Whitstine (4/14/82)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Tiffany Lynn Jones (7/27/88)

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Larceny

Second Degree Trespassing

Darryl Kevin Pruitt (5/27/61)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Indecent Exposure

Second Degree Trespassing

Amanda Rae Santiago (9/02/82)

Shoplifting/Concealment

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tia Dwan Cooper (6/06/89)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Non-Support

James Ray Conard (02/07/72)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Stephanie Michelle Seleska (3/02/90)

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Larceny

Aubrey Nichell Robinson (7/22/89)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Dennis Oneal Pack (01/08/91)

Felony Possession of Schedule I

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Larceny

Lashaun Arnez Sanders (10/29/70)

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II - two counts

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Dangerous Substance within 1,000 feet of a park – two counts

Maintain a vehicle for Controlled Substance

Felicia Dawn Cranford (02/26/92)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

David Earl Bowman (7/27/66)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Harley Danielle Gill (5/03/94)

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Second Degree Trespassing

Timothy McCluney (12/27/60)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Bodanial Patrick (01/12/88)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Donald Henry Taylor (01/12/83)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Larceny

Danielle Jenee Lichnovsky (5/22/92)

Misdemeanor Larceny

David Layton Peebles (11/29/65)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Daniel Lee Mullins (01/15/87)

Misdemeanor Larceny

James Bruce Jenkins (12/10/59)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Kala Elaine Fralick (02/21/96)

Felony Larceny

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Pretrial Release Violation – two counts

Tara Williams (5/11/65)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Larceny by Changing Price Tag

Erica Logan Sanderson (11/05/92)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Felicia Desiree Hamilton (4/14/98)

Felony Possession of Schedule II

Misdemeanor Larceny

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

OFA- Breaking & Entering coin machine

Second Degree Trespassing

Destiney Ronyetta Davis (11/03/89)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Nicole Leondra Metz (9/30/89)

Misdemeanor Larceny

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.