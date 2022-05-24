Advertisement

Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot by masked men

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Sunday night.

Officers said they responded to reports of shots fired near S. French Broad Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. on May 22. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with bullet holes but no victim. As they investigated, officers learned that the victim had gone to the hospital with injuries.

Officers then located the victim and spoke to him about the situation. The victim told them that he was parked on S. French Broad Avenue when men wearing masks came up to him and demanded money. According to the victim, he refused to give them any money, and they began firing. The victim then drove a short distance away before abandoning his car and going to the hospital.

Officers are currently trying to identify the suspects from this incident. They added that they are concerned that this shooting is connected to a dispute that happened on Friday night.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. People can also send tips anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app.

