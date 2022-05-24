Preventing mosquitos as warmer weather moves into our area

GREENVILLE, SC - With the change of weather, comes warmer weather and mosquito season.

We’re squashing not only the bugs but the rumors surrounding mosquitoes.

“They’re actually the deadliest creature in the world,” Billy Scales said. Scales owns Mosquito Squad in Greenville.

They may be small but their bite packs a punch. “Only the females bite,” Erin Benson said.

Benson is an entomologist with Clemson and said there are certain elements that draw mosquitoes to a person including carbon dioxide and scents. Benson said while there’s no scientific proof, numbers suggest those with O blood type tend to be bitten more.

Scales points out mosquitos are not only dangerous for us, but for our furry friends. He said heartworms are transferred by the bug.

“That really surprised me when I learned it was the transmission of heartworms and our pets,” Scales said. “If it’s on its former host you had heartworms and it bites a new host, it transmits through the blood, and gives the next host heartworms.”

Mosquitos can find a warm body 75 feet away. A female mosquito can lay 100 to 300 eggs in less than a 2-week period.

Benson said to use sprays, warm darker clothing, and to not leave water sitting around. Gutters are a huge breeding ground for mosquitos. The longer the water sits, the more time it gives the eggs to develop.

Staying consistent with spraying every two to three weeks is key. Mosquito Squad said they also have an organic spray for those who don’t want to use chemicals.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.