Taylors woman shot in Horry County, boyfriend arrested

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family, friends, and those who know and love Cali Emory are rallying to her side as she recovers from a domestic violence shooting.

The Taylors native moved to the Myrtle Beach area to attend Coastal Carolina University years ago, and stuck around because of her love for the sand and ocean.

However, Emory’s life took a turn last week that has placed her on a journey of pain and healing. Our sister station in Myrtle Beach reported last week that she was shot multiple times near her home.

FOX Carolina spoke to her brother who lives in Greenville, Ryan Hurley says “it’s emotional; it’s hard to really focus on your normal day to day lives.”

Being so far way from his sister while she’s dealing with the unthinkable is burdensome.

Hurley says the shooting happened after his sister had taken her oldest child to school. Emory and her boyfriend, Dale Turner, share two children together and had been on and off again for about seven yers. The youngest is 18-months.

The little boy was in the back seat when the shooting happened but was not injured.

According to Hurley, his sister was shot three times in the upper body. Fortunately, she was able to call 911 when Turner blocked her car with his.

Turner was arrested some 30 plus miles away from the scene of the crime after a “brief period of negotiations.”

“She’s strong,” he said through emotions.

Alarming statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence show one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence.

We spoke to Safe Harbor, an organizations that advocates for DV victims in the Upstate about how to get help if someone is affected by this senseless abuse.

“Because that abusive spouse or partner is going to want to gain or regain that control over them, said Julie Meredith, program director at Safe Harbor. “So, having a safe plan and a way to stay safe at all different points in that journey is incredibly important.”

“And she realized that; I think recently she just closed him out,” Hurley said.

A gofundme has been started to help with medical bills and childcare while recovering is ongoing.

