Teen murder remains unsolved for three decades

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three decades since a Greenville teen was shot dead in the middle of his street, the person responsible has not been caught.

“I’m not gone ever get over it,” Alfonzo Brown’s mom, Brenda Brown, said.

It was just after midnight on Easter Sunday in 1992 when bullets ripped Brenda Brown’s family apart. Her 14-year-old son, Alfonzo Brown, was killed just one block from his home.

“He was taken away too soon,” Brown said.

Thirty years have passed, but the days never get easier. Brown still has flashbacks of the night she lost her youngest boy.

“I think about him all the time, especially on his birthdays,” Brown said, “I can’t sleep like I used to. He’s just constantly on my mind all the time.”

Brown has spent many sleepless nights praying her son’s killer will be found.

Investigators said the shooter stood near the corner of Horton and Jenkins Street. Police found Alfonzo lying in a nearby driveway covered in blood.

Cold case investigator Terry Christy remembers being on scene.

“The shooter was at least a half block away from the victim and the only evidence we have is the projectile,” Terry Christy, a cold case investigator with Greenville Police Department, said.

Investigators believe Alfonzo was the intended victim, but would not talk about a possible motive since the case is still open.

“Throughout the years we’ve had about six or seven suspects that people have given us information on. Some we can eliminate by alibis, and some we couldn’t, so there’s some people in here that are still persons of interest,” Christy said.

Three people were walking with Alfonzo when he got shot and photos show a group gathered at the crime scene.

Despite numerous witnesses, investigators said people remain tight-lipped.

“Somebody in that community knows what happened that night. Somebody knows who the shooter was. Its just a matter of us trying to put all this together to put a closure to this,” Rick Woodall, a cold case investigator with Greenville Police Department, said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. Tips will always remain anonymous.

