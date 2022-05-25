City ‘reviewing options’ after petition calls for more shade at Greenville’s Unity Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Leaders with the City of Greenville say they are listening and “reviewing options” after a petition about the newly-opened Unity Park has gained more than 1,400 signatures. The petition is calling for more shaded areas and a misting zone.

The organizer of the petition, Michael Kelly, is urging people to speak out about the lack of shade at the City Council meeting on June 13.

Many people commenting on the petition said shade is needed for parents supervising their children on the park’s playground - and to allow families a place to cool down and escape the harsh sun as summer approaches.

Kelly says he believes the money planned for Honor Tower, an $11M observation tower that passed the first reading for funding on Tuesday, should be spent instead on other projects including shade sails.

“Wouldn’t shades that actually protect you, like veterans and first responders, make a more common sense and fitting memorial than an expensive tower?” Kelly wrote on Change.org.

The name for the proposed Honor Tower is an homage to first responders. City council voted 5 to 2 in favor of

While the city considers options, a spokesperson said, “For now the recommendation is to go earlier or later in the day and avoid midday sun if overheating is a concern.”

