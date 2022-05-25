Clemson unveils NIL program, Reign, and building to help athletes

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The collegiate sports landscape already changed since the NIL rule with some athletes earning money before even suiting up. With all the money floating around, Clemson debuted a new program to help athletes.

“It’s a new age in college athletics.” Steve Duzan, Clemson Senior Associate Athletics Director, said.

And the Tigers put a paw into that after announcing a program called Reign.

“Reign is an all-encompassing NIL platform that we’re creating for our student-athletes that we’re really excited about.” Duzan said.

The goal is to educate athletes attempting to profit off their brand.

“We’ve got a tremendous amount of resources that we’ve put into it,” Duzan said. “We’ve got staff that are dedicated to their job and making sure our student-athletes can maximize in this space and really be leaders in the industry”

Check out the Clemson Athletics Branding institute. It’s a 12,000 square foot building with photo, audio and video studios, meeting rooms and media training rooms for athletes. It’s the first building of it’s type in the nation.

“A lot of people are going to talk about programs and things that they do,” Duzan said. “But, to be able to put your resources behind that and actually build a facility where student-athletes can physically go, can get education, can get a space where they can participate whether it’s meeting with a business or putting on a podcast, that resource is going to be a tremendous asset to them as they take advantage of their name, image and likeness.”

The hope is to provide a space for all athletes to safely profit off their brand.

“I think all of our student-athletes have a platform and they can all take advantage and they’re doing so.” Duzan said.

Construction for the Clemson Athletics Branding institute will be finished late in the fall.

