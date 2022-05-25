DHEC reports no known SC cases of monkeypox after monitoring close contacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has ended monitoring after two people who came into contact with someone with monkeypox were confirmed as negative.

DHEC said the close contacts were on a flight with someone from the United Kingdom who tested positive for monkeypox. The close contacts were being observed and remained asymptomatic through the 21-day monitoring period, which began May 5 and ended Wednesday, May 25 at noon.

We’re told there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Carolina.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically beings with flu-like symptoms and swelling of lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body, according to DHEC. Most infections last two to four weeks.

DHEC said monkeypox does not spread easily between people. It can be spread through close contact with an infected person and their skin sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores, or through respiratory droplets.

