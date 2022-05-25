Advertisement

District tells Greenville County parents not to test school security

Greenville County Schools
Greenville County Schools(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a message went out to parents in Greenville County about concerns after the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The message from the Greenville County School district warned against social media posts that are circulating that suggest parents should try to enter campuses and facilities to test security themselves.

The district said this is not appropriate and anyone trying to access a Greenville County school campus should do so through the proper protocol.

Greenville County Schools say they already test their security regularly, including gaining access to their own campuses unannounced. Anyone with questions about school security should contact the district.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Leslie Heather Burns, baby Lily, William, 4, and Justin, 2.
Search underway for mother, 3 young kids missing in Laurens County
Memorial Day (generic)
Memorial Day events happening in the Upstate, western NC
National Missing Children's Day is observed each year on May 25.
National Missing Children’s Day: Unsolved Upstate disappearances
Beto O'Rourke stands up during Uvalde, Texas briefing from the Governor.
GRAPHIC: Explosive moments after Beto O’Rourke interrupts Governor’s update on Uvalde shooting