District tells Greenville County parents not to test school security

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a message went out to parents in Greenville County about concerns after the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The message from the Greenville County School district warned against social media posts that are circulating that suggest parents should try to enter campuses and facilities to test security themselves.

The district said this is not appropriate and anyone trying to access a Greenville County school campus should do so through the proper protocol.

Greenville County Schools say they already test their security regularly, including gaining access to their own campuses unannounced. Anyone with questions about school security should contact the district.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.