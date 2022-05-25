Four-day Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival kicks off Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Get your taste buds ready for fried catfish and catfish stew. The Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival is back with four days of entertainment.

The festival will start Wednesday, May 25, and run through Saturday, May 28.

Guest will be able to enjoy live music, wrestling, rides, food, and more.

Here’s a look at this week’s schedule of events:

Wednesday Gospel music night Music by Ware Shoals Presbyterian Church - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Music by Bob Shepard - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Music by Revelation - 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Thursday Several craft vendors are scheduled to be open at noon Dance Hall Academy - 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Professional wrestling - 7 p.m. Music by Pickens Creek - 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Friday Professional wrestling - 7 p.m. Music by The Entertainers - 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday Classic Car cruise-in - 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Feastival opening ceremony - 11 a.m. Music by Get Off My Lawn - 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Music by Boggs Bros - 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Music by Little Redd and the Tams - 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.



Organizers mentioned alcohol and pets are permitted.

