Furman’s Anna Morgan gears up for US Open

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The green has become a second home to Furman’s Anna Morgan. The Spartanburg native has developed into one of the nations top golfers. Now, she has her eyes set on competing with the pros.

“It’s a love hate relationship,” Anna Morgan, Furman golfer, said. “All in all, I say I love it. I love the competition.”

Anna first picked up a set of clubs at 5 years old. She split time between golf and baseball, until she was told to switch to softball.

“I wanted to keep playing baseball,” Morgan said. “But they said since I was a girl, I had to switch and I didn’t want to do it. And he went and told me so I went and switched to golf all together.”

With her focus primarily on golf, her skills developed quickly.

″During the last three years, it seems like I’ve only improved like a little bit along the way,” Morgan said. “But then, when I look back, is when I can tell that it’s been a lot bigger.”

And her talent has been on full display this year. Starting with a chance to play in the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur final.

“It was incredible,” Morgan said. “Especially that finally round at Augusta. All the fans. With my coaches. With my teammates. With my family there. It really was an indescribable experience. And probably one of the coolest days of my life.

She soon after topped that milestone. Earlier this month, she was fighting for a spot at the US Open.

“Close to 100 girls played in the qualifier, but when it came down to it, I went into a playoff where there were five of us for two spots.” Morgan said.

On the first playoff hole, Anna sunk a 12 foot putt for birdie, securing her spot in the US Open.

“There were some tears in my eyes I think just because of how excited I was and then knowing that since I was a kid I’ve always wanted to be a professional golfer and knowing that this is just one step closer to that dream and hopefully a reality.” Morgan said.

The SoCon Player of the Year recently tied for ninth at the NCAA Championships. It’s just another feather in the cap of an impressive season.

“I’ve been working really hard,” Morgan said. “So I guess to see that all the hard work in practice has paid off. So, It’s been a successful semester. And a surprise, but at the same time I feel like I’ve kind of earned it I guess with all the hard work I’ve put into it.”

Anna will tee off in the US Open on June 2nd. After that, golf takes her overseas to Switzerland to play in the Arnold Palmer cup.

