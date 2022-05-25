GRAPHIC: Explosive moments after Beto O’Rourke interrupts Governor’s update on Uvalde shooting

UVALDE, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - A press conference after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas became heated on Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the shooting that claimed the lives of 19 elementary school students and 3 adults including a teacher.

During the update, Democratic gubernatorial challenger Beto O’Rourke stood up to confront Abbott about gun control in Texas and multiple shootings that have occurred under his administration.

“This is on you until you choose to do something,” O’Rourke said.

A person on stage called O’Rourke a “sick son of a **** to come to a deal like this and make a political issue.”

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick told O’Rourke he was “out of line and an embarrassment.”

O’Rourke was escorted by law enforcement out of the auditorium, where he spoke to media outside, calling for stricter gun control legislation and political change in Texas.

“Five of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history right here in this state in the last five years,” O’Rourke said. “He was governor for every single one of them. And after every one of these, he holds a press conference just like this.”

Inside the auditorium, Abbott and Patrick said the focus should be on the families of the victims and not anyone’s political agenda.

“This is not a partisan issue, this is not a political issue,” Patrick said.

