Greenville votes to build observation tower in new Unity Park
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville voted Monday in favor of building an observation tower in the newly-opened Unity Park downtown.
Located in the 60-acre park, Honor Tower will offer a panoramic viewing deck. The name of the tower pays homage to first responders.
City Council voted 5 to 2, committing public and private funds to build the tower.
Here is a breakdown of the cost according to the City:
- Private donations: $5.5 million
- Local Accommodations Tax: $3.5 million
- Hospitality Tax: $1 million
- Unity Park construction savings: $1 million.
