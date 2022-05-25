Advertisement

Greenville votes to build observation tower in new Unity Park

Honor Tower, slated for construction in Greenville's new Unity Park.
Honor Tower, slated for construction in Greenville's new Unity Park.(City of Greenville)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville voted Monday in favor of building an observation tower in the newly-opened Unity Park downtown.

Located in the 60-acre park, Honor Tower will offer a panoramic viewing deck. The name of the tower pays homage to first responders.

City Council voted 5 to 2, committing public and private funds to build the tower.

Here is a breakdown of the cost according to the City:

  • Private donations: $5.5 million
  • Local Accommodations Tax: $3.5 million
  • Hospitality Tax: $1 million
  • Unity Park construction savings: $1 million.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
David Ariel Chavez (left) and Daniella Sophia Chavez (Right)
Missing children found in Anderson County, deputies say
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 Georgia primary
Abbeville shooting
Two killed at Upstate apartment complex