Greenville votes to build observation tower in new Unity Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville voted Monday in favor of building an observation tower in the newly-opened Unity Park downtown.

Located in the 60-acre park, Honor Tower will offer a panoramic viewing deck. The name of the tower pays homage to first responders.

City Council voted 5 to 2, committing public and private funds to build the tower.

Here is a breakdown of the cost according to the City:

Private donations: $5.5 million

Local Accommodations Tax: $3.5 million

Hospitality Tax: $1 million

Unity Park construction savings: $1 million.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.