Greenville woman featured on Netflix docuseries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Netflix docuseries “Love on the Spectrum” features a Greenville woman looking for love in its latest season.

The show follows 6 singles diagnosed with autism on their search for love.

Kaelynn Partlow, 24, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 10. Currently, she works as a senior therapist at “Project Hope Foundation” in Landrum.

Before the show, Partlow tried her hand at online dating apps.

“I kinda joked on the show that not that I was going to write everyone off but I wasn’t particularly dating interested in dating someone with autism because I live with me, I sleep with me, I work with me. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to date another me as well” said Partlow.

For someone with autism, forming new relationships or opening up on a personal level can be a challenge. Partlow says not everyone with autism is the same. There is a lot of diversity on the spectrum and it affects everyone differently.

“I think the show does a really good job at showcasing the diversity of the autism spectrum... said, Partlow. “I hope that one of the main takeaways for viewers is that autism is a spectrum and it affects everyone so differently”.

The young single says since the season’s debut she has received a lot of positive feedback. She tells Fox Carolina many women on the spectrum have reached out able to relate to her story. She says even parents have thanked her for her willingness to step out, giving them hope for their children’s futures.

“Love on the Spectrum” season 3 has been fully released on Netflix.

