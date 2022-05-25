Advertisement

Halter helps Florida oust South Carolina 2-1 in SEC tourney

South Carolina infielder Kevin Madden looks for the pitch during an NCAA baseball game against...
South Carolina infielder Kevin Madden looks for the pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Clemson at Segra Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 10-2. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Colby Halter drove in Ty Evans with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and No. 7 seed Florida rallied last in a 2-1 victory over 10th-seeded South Carolina in the single-elimination portion of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday night.

Florida (36-20) advances to play No. 2 seed Texas A&M on Wednesday when the tourney turns to a double-elimination format.

Brandon Smoat got the start and didn’t surrender a hit to the Gamecocks (27-28) until there was one out in the seventh inning. Josiah Sightler singled to break up the no-hitter and moved to second on a groundout. Michael Braswell followed with a single, but Wyatt Langford threw out Sightler at home to end the inning.

Smoat left with one out in the top of the ninth after surrendering back-to-back singles to Braylen Wimmer and Sightler. Ryan Slater (5-3) entered and allowed Andrew Eyster’s RBI fielder’s choice to tie the game before striking out Braswell to end the inning.

Florida took a 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Josh Rivera doubled with two outs and scored on a throwing error by Braswell on Jac Caglianone’s infield single.

