Local Blood Connection called to send emergency units to Texas following shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate Blood Connections are asking for blood donations as they have been called to provide emergency blood to Texas.

This all comes after a gunman killed 19 students and two adults in the Texas school rampage Tuesday.

The national partnership is called the Blood Emergency Readiness Corp. It was created after the pandemic when many blood institutes faces critical shortages and donor turnout. We’re told the goal is to help other partnering states with blood supply during a mass need event.

The Blood Connection tells us it is South Carolina’s week to be the on-call blood bank should there be a tragedy such as the one in Texas.

Many people across the nation are watching and wondering how they can help.

You can donate blood here at any of the Blood Connection sites.

