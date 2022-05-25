Man arrested for threatening to blow up Tyler Perry Studios

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for reportedly threatening to blow up Tyler Perry Studios.

According to an April 13 Atlanta Police Department police report, Alrasheed Coles called the movie studio demanding to speak directly to Tyler Perry.

When a receptionist told him he could not talk with Perry, Coles became angry and left voicemail messages threatening to blow up the studio.

After discovering the voicemails Coles left behind, the receptionist immediately called police, according to a report.

CBS46 is working to learn when Coles was arrested.

Tyler Perry Studios is a film production studio in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia.

Perry purchased the 330-acre lot in 2015.

