Man charged in homicide investigation in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been charged in a homicide investigation case, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Quentin Dana Bashaw is charged with the murder of Charles Radcliffe. Deputies have been investigating Radcliffe’s death since September 2021.

Bashaw was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 25, and is pending extradition to Buncombe County for trial, deputies say.

“The collaboration of our Criminal Investigation Unit and the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Novant Company Police, and the United States Marshals Service Regional Taskforce was essential in locating Bashaw. We are thankful for their assistance in this investigation and apprehension,” said Sheriff Quentin Miller.

