Advertisement

Man charged in homicide investigation in Buncombe County

Quentin Dana Bashaw
Quentin Dana Bashaw(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been charged in a homicide investigation case, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Quentin Dana Bashaw is charged with the murder of Charles Radcliffe. Deputies have been investigating Radcliffe’s death since September 2021.

Bashaw was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 25, and is pending extradition to Buncombe County for trial, deputies say.

“The collaboration of our Criminal Investigation Unit and the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Novant Company Police, and the United States Marshals Service Regional Taskforce was essential in locating Bashaw. We are thankful for their assistance in this investigation and apprehension,” said Sheriff Quentin Miller.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teaching her 3rd grade class
Upstate teacher retiring after 41 years with Spartanburg district 3
Furman golfer Anna Morgan takes a swing on the Furman University Golf Course on Wednesday, May...
Furman's Anna Morgan to play in US Open
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announce end of Carnival Cruise contract
"Love on the spectrum"
Greenville woman featured on Netflix docuseries