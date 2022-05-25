National Missing Children’s Day: Unsolved Upstate disappearances

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - May 25 is National Missing Children’s Day and help is still needed to find more than dozen children who have gone missing from Upstate South Carolina.

Each year, National Missing Children’s Day is observed on the anniversary of the 1979 disappearance of 6-year-old Etan Patz in New York, who was abducted on his way to a school bus stopped. Patz was one of the first children to have his photo on a milk carton, which became a campaign for highlighting missing child cases in the 1980s.

The following children from the Upstate have been entered into the database for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and have yet to be found:

Abigail Marie Beattie: Missing since March 27, 2020 from Anderson. Now 17 years old. May travel to Greenwood or Orangeburg. May go by the nickname Abby.

Abigail Beattie (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Mckenna Diane Butcher: Missing since April 25, 2019 from Taylors. Now 14 years old. Allegedly abducted by her mother, Jennifer Settle, who is charged with a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

McKenna Butcher (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Antonio Drummond: Missing since Oct. 23, 2021 from Greer. Now 18 years old.

Antonio Drummond (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Savana Lynn Garrett: Missing since Nov. 22, 2021 from Greenville. Now 17 years old. She may still be in the local area.

Savana Garrett (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Jason Andrew Knapp: Missing since Apr. 11, 1998 from Clemson. Now 44 years old. Knapp left his home around 10 p.m. to go to a local restaurant but never came home. His car was found abandoned at Table Rock State Park.

Jason Knapp (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Robert Franklin Lynch: Missing since Oct. 3, 2007 from Piedmont. Now 33 years old.

Robert Lynch (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Jorden Shayann Nebling: Missing since Oct. 11, 2020 from Travelers Rest. Now 21 years old. She has a tattoo on her left forearm that says “live free.”

Jorden Nebling (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Kentravious Rapley: Missing since Mar. 4, 2022 from Spartanburg. 16 years old. May go by the name “Kentravirous Rapely.”

Kentravious Rapley (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Megan Gabrielle Redding: Missing since Sep. 27, 2021 from Spartanburg. Now 16 years old.

Megan Redding (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Troy Allen Riddle: Missing since Apr. 13, 2022 from Spartanburg. Now 18 years old.

Troy Riddle (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Maria Reina Sagastume Aldana: Missing since June 14, 2021 from Greenville. Now 17 years old.

Maria Aldana (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Jakob Singletary: Missing since Sep. 9, 2021 from Anderson. Now 17 years old.

Jakob Singletary (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

Kyra Alexis Tripp: Missing since Mar. 26, 2022 from Spartanburg. Now 17 years old. May still be in local area or Augusta, GA. Has a nose piercing and hand/leg tattoos. May dye her hair red.

Kyra Tripp (National Center for Missing and Eploited Children)

If you know where any of these missing people are, call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST.

