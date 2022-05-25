NC man charged for trying to shoot relative, deputies say

OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged for trying to shoot his relative.

On May 19, a victim told deputies a relative tried to shoot him, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Brian Keith Wright, 35, was found armed with a 9mm handgun and taken into custody.

We’re told the victim was unharmed by his heat pump was damaged by the fired bullet.

Deputies said Wright was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and was given a $75,000 secured bond.

MORE NEWS: National Missing Children’s Day: Unsolved Upstate disappearances

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.