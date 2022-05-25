Revolutionary War patriots recognized at Greenwood County cemetery

DONALDS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Greenville Presbyterian Church, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, has been a center of religious services and social gatherings in Greenwood County since 1773.

Dianne Culbertson, with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, said the cemetery has 35 patriots buried there, which is the highest number of any single site in the seven-county region of the Upstate.

“The places they went, the things they did, what they gave up – it’s amazing,” Culbertson said.

On Tuesday, the DAR unveiled a marker dedicated to Revolutionary War patriots at the Greenville Presbyterian Cemetery. The dedication ceremony included the presentation of a congratulatory letter from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and a resolution from the state lawmakers to commemorate the marker. The Mount Ariel Chapter of the DAR, which was the first chapter formed in the state, raised money for the marker.

Descendants of patriots buried in the cemetery attended the ceremony. Andrea Jones came all the way from Texas.

“I descend from James Richey, Sr., James Ritchie, Jr., and James Dunn,” Jones told FOX Carolina. “We owe them our freedom. We owe them gratitude for what they gave and their sacrifices.”

Jones was invited to attend the service by Carolyn Moseley, a cousin she met after submitting DNA to Ancestry.com. Moseley said the special recognition given to the cemetery is significant to all Americans.

“No matter where you came from or what time you showed up, your history goes back beyond just yourself,” Moseley said.

