SC state parks looking to increase capacity & access for public

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a new phenomenon that may surprise many in the Upstate: overflowing crowds at South Carolina state parks.

“I hate when I have to turn people away from the park, you know?” said Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area Park Manager Bryn Harmer. “I got into this 20 years ago to get people to experience what I love,” he added.

While Harmer says it’s not a bad issue to have, he says they still need need solutions, because the newfound popularity of parks like Jones Gap means they fill up fast.

“We frequently fill to capacity, and we actually have to turn hundreds of people away every weekend,” Harmer explained.

Park estimates at Jones Gap before the COVID-19 pandemic reveal they were already turning away an average of 200 people a week because of limited space. Since COVID began, that number has skyrocketed to around 1,000. Harmer says they literally have to turn people around at the gate, which is why they call them “turnaround” numbers.

It’s why he and many others say days like Tuesday are so important.

“As the population grows here in Greenville County and in the Upstate, we need to be able to also augment our public spaces,” said Mac Stone, Executive Director of the Natural Land Trust.

Natural Land Trust is one of the conservationist groups that helped donate 170 acres of private land during Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony off River Falls Road in Marietta.

“None of these places exist in a vacuum,” Stone remarked. “They exist because people are motivated and dedicated to providing places for the public to recreate and enjoy, and to be able to celebrate what our native habitat looks like.”

Carlton Owen, who is with Greenville County’s Land Trust--a new body just formed this year for the purpose of helping protect the natural and cultural resources of Greenville County--adds that Jones Gap State Park currently only has about 40 parking spaces. He says this 170 acre plot expansion will create another entirely new access point for families to enter.

“It’ll help spread out demand, and there’s huge demand for this asset up here in recreational use,” he told FOX Carolina.

At the end of the day, this land will also be a part of the Palmetto Trail Expansion, which he says is about not only providing recreation, but about protecting our natural resources for future generations.

“There will actually someday be a trail head here that leads into Jones Gap State Park,” Owen said of the new land.

The Mountain Bridge Wilderness area gets about a million visitors annually, and the park staff says that number will only increase as more and more people continue to move to the Upstate. They say as part of this process, they’re putting in protections to keep the “green” in Greenville for all time.

If you’re worried you might be turned away from Jones Gap in the meantime, they say the best way to avoid that is to make a reservation ahead of time online.

The easiest way to do that is to visit the park’s website:

https://reserve.southcarolinaparks.com/caesars-head

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.